The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

German-Jewish beauty queen

The campaign aligns with Human Rights Day, celebrated December 10, 2019, as well as the Day of Human Solidarity which will be observed December 20, 2019.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 12:22
Tamar Morali (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tamar Morali
(photo credit: Courtesy)
German-Jewish beauty queen Tamar Morali, the first ever Jewish contestant in the Miss Germany Cooperation (MGC) contest, will be spearheading a campaign titled "SHALOM" to bring awareness to racist or antisemitic incidents and rhetoric that have been plaguing areas of Germany as well as Europe throughout recent years - starting December 10.
Using her newly found reach, Morali has gathered together some on the most influential German personalities to band together, using social media and an audience of over 30 million followers spread across the multiple celebrity accounts, to bring awareness to an issue that hits so close to home for the Jewish beauty queen.
"In recent years and months, there have been several racist and antisemitic incidents in Germany and Europe, which impacted all of us," Morali said. "These incidents should neither be accepted nor tolerated – by anyone! This is why we feel obliged to emphasize SHALOM, to raise awareness for a brighter and [more] peaceful future."
Morali explained in an email to the Jerusalem Post that she has thought long and hard about how to combat antisemitism in Europe and how to best bring attention to the topic, "especially after what happened in Halle." She decided the best option for success is to use the audience she earned from participating in the MGC and put that reach to good use, essentially becoming the face of the campaign.
"Instead of only the media or Jewish organizations reporting about antisemitic incidents, I want some of Germany's biggest influencers on Instagram to talk about these topics - so that a younger generation and furthermore people in general who never heard about antisemitism before will be aware of what is [and open a discussion about it]," Morali told the Post.
Therefore, Morali decided to build the large community of German personalities to take action against racism and antisemitism, in order to make a "clear statement NOT to ignore such tragedies."
As a trademark and symbol to accompany the campaign, the community of stars will be displaying their specially made SHALOM hoodies throughout Instagram, created by JUVIA and made in Europe, inscribed with the word shalom, both in Hebrew and English, front and back respectively. Throughout these Instagram posts, the German influencers will post a picture of them wearing the hoodie accompanied by a statement about either antisemitism or racism.
The campaign aligns with Human Rights Day, celebrated December 10, 2019, as well as the Day of Human Solidarity which will be observed December 20, 2019.
Morali invites all who want to join the campaign, share their experiences dealing with racism and/or antisemitism or even those who would just like to voice their opinions on the growing issue, are welcome to do so by sharing a picture to their Instagram account wearing the hoodie, tagging @placetob and hash tagging the post #SHALOM.
"NO one has to be ashamed to show who he/she is, where he/she comes from, what he/she believes in and loves. NO one should be afraid to be different. No one should hide his/her opinion. We should ALL come and stand for SHALOM," Morali said. "SHALOM is bold, SHALOM is courageous, SHALOM is different. SHALOM is peace."
Morali was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, and moved to Vienna when she was eight. She explained that her parents wanted her and her siblings to grow up in a traditional Jewish environment and found that to be easier in Vienna than in Karlsruhe, which has a very small Jewish community. She currently lives in Israel where she is completing her BA degree in communications and business at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.
In Vienna, she and her siblings went to a Jewish school, studied Hebrew and joined a Jewish movement. At 17, Morali came on a gap year to Israel with Bnei Akiva and, after falling in love with the country, decided to return for her BA degree in communications and business, which she is currently completing at Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.
Morali’s interest in fashion and lifestyle is what ultimately drew her to the beauty pageant. She recently participated in Vienna Fashion Week in which she took first place in the Look Style Awards. It was there that she expanded her connections in the field and listened to recommendations that she should apply to Miss Germany 2018.
She submitted her candidacy online and was subsequently invited to a weekend in Italy for interviews, photo shoots and preparation for the next stage, becoming one of the top 20 finalists in the online category.
She was delighted to find that her Jewish identity aroused great curiosity among both the organizers and the other contestants.
“They asked me a lot of questions about my Jewish background and how it is to live in Germany as a Jew,” she said, saying that the reactions were overwhelmingly positive, open and respectful. She also noted that they were impressed to hear her speaking in Hebrew to her Israeli mother.
Morali said that just as it is important for her to be a representative of the Jewish people, it is also important to her to showcase the positive, open aspects of today’s German and Austrian societies.
“I am proud to be a German Jew,” she said, stressing that while she is by no means saying that the painful past of Nazi Germany should be forgotten, it’s important to highlight the strength of the Jewish community there today.
“They are not hiding – they are proud to have survived and to have created such a big community. You [the Nazis] tried to destroy us, and we are still here and still have a voice and are even cooperating with the Germans,” she said.
“I’m not saying we should forget the past,” she repeated, “but to find a way that we can all live in peace, and I think this is a good start.”
Tamar Zieve contributed to this report.


Tags germany beauty pageant antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the pressure By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by