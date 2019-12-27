Japan accidentally reports N. Korean 'Christmas gift' launch

The news alert came as the United States and its East Asian allies have been on tenterhooks after Pyongyang's warning this month of a possible " Christmas gift " for Washington in what experts took to mean a possible long-range missile test.

The NHK bulletin, sent out 22 minutes after midnight on its website, read: "North Korean missile seen as having fallen into seas about 2,000 km east of Hokkaido's Cape Erimo," suggesting a flight path over Japanese territory.

At 2:28 a.m., NHK issued an apology on its website, explaining that the text was meant for training purposes and was "not true."

"We apologize to our viewers and the public," NHK said.

Warning citizens about disasters and security threats is one of the mandates for the publicly funded broadcaster, whose news casters regularly and frequently hold drills for earthquakes and other disaster coverage.

When North Korea did launch missiles that flew over Cape Erimo in Japan's far north in 2017, warnings spread through sirens and government-issued "J-alerts" on millions of cell phones throughout Japan, jolting some out of sleep.

NHK had also sent an erroneous news alert about a North Korean missile in error in January of last year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country's nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the adversaries.