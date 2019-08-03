London-Heathrow airport cancels 177 flights

The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France.
Heathrow airport in London cancelled 177 flights between Monday and Tuesday ahead of strikes.
The union voted to turn down a pay offer and sources say nearly 2,500 people may miss work due to the strike.
Nearly 4,000 members voted on the airports deal, with 88% of them rejecting the offer. The members of the union are engineers, firefighters and security staff.
Heathrow has not announced which flights have been cancelled and ask those flying to check with their airlines to see if their flights have been affected.
The airport also announced that if you are affected by these changes, you may be entitled to a refund or other flights by your airline.
The flight cancellations are preemptive in case the union and airport leaders cannot reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The two parties were in talks late into the night Friday and began again on Saturday.
