More than 1 mil. Indian people slated for eviction from their forest homes

Indian woman carries water in a metal pot on her head.
(photo credit: SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
India’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to evict more than a million indigenous people from their homes for the good of the country’s wildlife, according to a report published by the Washington Post.
Last week, the court handed down the ruling in what is being described as a “startling conclusion” to a decade-long case. The courts said the people had to leave their homes because they did not meet legal criterion to live there.
Forest land in India is legally controlled by the government. But people have lived in these areas for centuries. Wildlife groups contend that granting rights to people to live on the forest land is an environmental hazard. However, the indigenous people who live there rely on the forest for daily needs and their livelihood.
However, according to the Post, it is unlikely that the people will be forced to move by the July 27 deadline as the ruling comes just weeks before India is slated to begin national election and the government is unlikely to want to evict voters from their homes during election season. Also, it is likely that there will be appeals.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>