NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

NASA renames cosmic body after nicknaming it with term used by Nazis

It will now be called Arrokoth instead.

A view of the Milky Way from an area of Puyehue National Park near Osorno City, Chile, May 8, 2008 (photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
A view of the Milky Way from an area of Puyehue National Park near Osorno City, Chile, May 8, 2008
(photo credit: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
NASA has renamed the most distant object ever explored by a spacecraft after it was criticized for calling it by a name with Nazi connotations.
It will now be called Arrokoth, which means “sky” in the Native American Powhatan language.
The trans-Neptunian object’s official designation is 2014 MU69, but NASA scientists considered some 34,000 names as part of a public competition in 2017 before calling the icy rock object Ultima Thule. 
Ultima Thule comes from classical and medieval literature and means any distant place located beyond the “borders of the known world.” But NASA apparently did not realize that Ultima Thule [pronounced TOO-leh) was a term used by the forerunners of the Nazi Party and is still used by some extreme right groups as part of their mythology.
In Germany, extreme right occultists believed in a historical Thule, also called Hyperborea, as the ancient homeland of the Aryan race. The Thule Society, founded in 1918 around this and other occultist beliefs, later became the Nazi Party.
The new official name, which was ratified by the International Astronomical Union, was announced in a ceremony Tuesday at NASA headquarters, AFP reported.
“The name ‘Arrokoth’ reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own,” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. New Horizons is the name of the spacecraft that flew by the cosmic body to survey it.
NASA told AFP that Ultima Thule was only a nickname.


Tags space NASA neo-nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Daniel Schatz Destruction of Poland’s Jewish community in 1968: A remaining open wound By DANIEL SCHATZ
Liat Collins My word: When dates with history are lost in cyberspace By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the fold - Their loss, not ours By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by