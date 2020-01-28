Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

logo . A search of the site for "Kobe Bryant" and related terms later Monday night resulted in a page with the statement Nike issued Sunday upon learning of Bryant's death: A search for Kobe-branded products on the footwear maker's website took users to an obituary page for the player.While according to ESPN, a search for Kobe Bryant on the site takes a user instead to a page with a purple and gold Nike gift card sporting the Los Angeles Lakers. A search of the site for "Kobe Bryant" and related terms later Monday night resulted in a page with the statement Nike issued Sunday upon learning of Bryant's death:

"Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today's tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends.

"As we are learning more details of the accident and the others who have tragically lost their lives, our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved and impacted.

"Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever."

The report added that Nike is re-evaluating how it will release Bryant's signature shoe series going forward.

According to ESPN, more than 100 NBA players have worn Bryant shoes this season.

Nike Inc's Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed on Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also was among those who perished.