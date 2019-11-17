Pro-Palestinian rally held in Sweden chants death threats targeting Israel

At a pro-Palestinian rally in the city of Malmö, Sweden, protesters were chanting antisemitic slogans in the streets in response to their ideological beliefs about the plight between the Palestinian people and the State of Israel."We are a people of giants," the crowd would repeat after the lead protester. "Millions of Martyrs are walking towards Jerusalem."They continued that the pro-Palestinian community in Sweden and in particularly the city of Malmö has "made a decision... to launch a determined intifada.""The people will be steadfast and freedom will return," the crowd chants. "Aim and shoot at the Jews... At the settlers and at the soldiers. Our people are determined to finish it.""So throw stones and shoot bullets. Burn, oh fire, burn.... until we sweep out the settlements."