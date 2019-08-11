Putin VS YouTube? Google warned not to place mass protests online

People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019.. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Roughly 60,000 protesters gathered in Moscow to demand fair elections, BBC reported on Saturday.



Russia's state communications watchdog Roscomnadzor said it asked Google to stop advertising "illegal mass events" on its YouTube video platform.



Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs should Google not respond, Reuters reported.

The protesters took to the streets of the Russian capital in the largest political protests in eight years, defying a crackdown.The protests erupted when the news came that opposition candidates were banned from running in the upcoming Moscow city elections set to take place in September. Other cities in Russia also held protests in solidarity with the capital.

