Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution

Russia has reported two cases of the coronavirus and has isolated hundreds of Russian and Chinese nationals who recently arrived from China to screen them for the virus.

FEBRUARY 10, 2020 15:59
Medical staff members walking towards a military plane, which evacuated citizens of Russia and ex-Soviet countries from China's Wuhan province, the epicenter of an outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, are seen through a bus window at the Roshchino International Airport outside Tyumen, Russia Februa (photo credit: YURI SHESTAK/VSLUH.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Medical staff members walking towards a military plane, which evacuated citizens of Russia and ex-Soviet countries from China's Wuhan province, the epicenter of an outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, are seen through a bus window at the Roshchino International Airport outside Tyumen, Russia Februa
(photo credit: YURI SHESTAK/VSLUH.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
MOSCOW - Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday to take up his new post but was told to stay at home for two weeks, Russian foreign ministry official Alexander Kharlov was quoted as saying.
The Chinese consulate in Yekaterinburg did not answer calls on Monday.
Nearly 150 people who were evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak, the Chinese city of Wuhan, have been placed in a fenced-off recreation facility in Siberia near the location where one of the infected people is receiving treatment.
More than 100 Chinese citizens are quarantined in a sanatorium in Yekaterinburg or in a dormitory in a nearby town.
The overall death toll from the epidemic has passed 900, with all but two of the deaths in mainland China.


