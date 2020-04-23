Two NY cats diagnosed with COVID-19, no evidence animals spread disease

Two cats in New York were diagnosed to be infected with COVID-19, according to the US Department of Agriculture and the United States Center for Disease Control. However, they firmly note that there is no medical backing for animals spreading the coronavirus, and that they can only catch the virus if their owners already have it."These are the first pets in the United States to test positive," the federal officials said. They added that "there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare." The first feline companion was tested after it showed signs of respiratory symptoms linked to the coronavirus, according to CNN. None of the humans in the feline's household were confirmed to have the virus themselves, which in this case furthers the notion that animals are incapable of spreading the virus to humans. The second cat's owner was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the cat's diagnosis.Officials said it was possible the first cat contracted the coronavirus from someone outside of the family unit, or an asymptomatic family member could have passed along the disease to the cat. However, no viral spread from cats to humans has been confirmed."There is no evidence whatsoever that we've seen, from an epidemiological standpoint, that pets can be transmitters within the household," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the CDC, according to CNN.