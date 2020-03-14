UN Secretary General António Guterres orders UN workers to work from home

UN Secretary General António Guterres ordered UN workers to work from home and remain at home for the next three weeks starting on Friday evening, to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading in his organization, Ynet reported.
The new instructions will not influence the planned meetings of the General Assembly or the Security Council at this point. The US State Department announced that the G-7 meeting between the respective nations Foreign Ministers will be held via video communication to ensure exposure to possible COVID-19 patients will be kept to a minimum.