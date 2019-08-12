Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bezalel Smotrich launches 'Yemina' list's election campaign

Smotrich also attacked the current right-wing government for not doing enough to "restore the rule of the judges and counsels to their original greatness."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 12, 2019 21:08
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich launched the 'Yemina' list's campaign on Monday evening.

Yemina will "meet the great challenges facing the State of Israel in security, settlements, transportation, Jewish identity, economy and well-being."
Smotrich also attacked the current right-wing government for not doing enough to "restore the rule of the judges and counsels to their original greatness."


The transportation minister added that the Israeli public want Yemina because they want to vote right-wing and receive right-wing.


On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited Smotrich in order to rebuke him and warned him that if he doesn't publicly apologize about the crackdown against him, he will be immediately fired from the government, according to a Likud spokesperson. Smotrich then apologized and Netanyahu warned him that there would not be another warning.


