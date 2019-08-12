Bezalel Smotrich launches 'Yemina' list's election campaign

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich launched the 'Yemina' list's campaign on Monday evening.





Yemina will "meet the great challenges facing the State of Israel in security, settlements, transportation, Jewish identity, economy and well-being."

Smotrich also attacked the current right-wing government for not doing enough to "restore the rule of the judges and counsels to their original greatness."

The transportation minister added that the Israeli public want Yemina because they want to vote right-wing and receive right-wing.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited Smotrich in order to rebuke him and warned him that if he doesn't publicly apologize about the crackdown against him, he will be immediately fired from the government, according to a Likud spokesperson. Smotrich then apologized and Netanyahu warned him that there would not be another warning.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });