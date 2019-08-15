Blue and White's new election video condemns 'Bibi-tax'

The Blue and White party came out with a new ad campaign showing the effects of "Bibi-tax," as they call it, or the money that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is handing out to stay out of prison."



The ad shows a young married couple wishing to register their child for summer camp, but they cannot because while sitting with the camp's caretaker, the prices are rising because Netanyahu is raising taxes.

"Immunity isn't cheap, you know," the caretaker says. "There's no such thing as a free meal."When the parents threaten to complain about the summer camp, the caretaker tells the couple to "complain at the voting booths," after which she turns to the camera and speaks to viewers, saying, "In the meantime, keep paying."The ad ends with Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid appearing onscreen, saying, "Had enough of Bibi-tax? Vote Blue and White."The comic ad was released just as Netanyahu came out with a more approachable ad himself, in which he is presented as a lifeguard at the beach, keeping people on the "right side" because it's "safer."While Blue and White's campaign presented Netanyahu as a corrupt man who is taxing the people unnecessarily, the Likud's campaign presented the political right as the only way to keep the citizens safe, much as Netanyahu does as a lifeguard in the video.

