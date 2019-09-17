Blue and White leader Benny Gantz casts ballot

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cast his ballot in Rosh Ha'Ayin on Tuesday morning.



"Shalom citizens of Israel," said Gantz. "We are happy to start the morning with a very important act for Israeli democracy. I call upon all Israeli citizens to go and vote according to their conscience. I recommend voting Blue and White, but I respect any decision. The most important thing is that you all fulfill your primary civic duty. Today, we are voting for change. We will succeed in bringing hope, all of us together, without corruption and without extremism. May we have a successful day throughout the country."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });