Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz casts ballot

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cast his ballot in Rosh Ha'Ayin on Tuesday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 11:49
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz votes, September 17, 2019

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: TPS)

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cast his ballot in Rosh Ha'Ayin on Tuesday morning.

"Shalom citizens of Israel," said Gantz. "We are happy to start the morning with a very important act for Israeli democracy. I call upon all Israeli citizens to go and vote according to their conscience. I recommend voting Blue and White, but I respect any decision. The most important thing is that you all fulfill your primary civic duty. Today, we are voting for change. We will succeed in bringing hope, all of us together, without corruption and without extremism. May we have a successful day throughout the country."

Read more about Benny Gantz.


Related Content

September 17, 2019
Parties’ voter fraud complaints start early

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut