Gabbay: Labor will merge with Blue and White or Meretz for elections

Labor leader Avi Gabbay speaking at the Berl Katznelson Center conference.
(photo credit: ARTHUR LANDA)
Labor leader Avi Gabbay said on Friday that his party will run together with another party in the upcoming elections, either with the Center-Left Blue and White, or with the left-wing Meretz.
"The decision needs to taken according to what will increase the camp in its entirety and lead to a victory of it in the elections and not what is best for each party," Gabbay said at the Berl Katznelson Center's conference.
"If Blue and White will be with 35 or 36 in the opposition, it doesn't change anything if we'll end up being in the opposition," he said.
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unable to present President Reuven Rivlin with a coalition with which to rule the country Israel will be headed to elections in September,
despite recently having a round of elections that ended with Netanyahu winning.
