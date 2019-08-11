Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Haredim deface ads with Orly Levy-Abecassis's picture

The defaced pictures appeared next to pictures of Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli, but only Levy-Abecassis's pictures were defaced.

By
August 11, 2019 17:34
1 minute read.
Haredim deface ads with Orly Levy-Abecassis's picture

Defaced Labor ads without the image of Orly Levy Abecassis. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Banner advertisements bearing the face of Labor-Gesher's number two Knesset candidate Orly Levy-Abecassis were destroyed over the weekend in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak.

The ads also featured Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz and number three candidate Itzik Shmuli, who is gay. But neither the pictures of Peretz nor Shmuli were vandalized on the ads, which also bore the slogan "Human beings before everything."

Peretz called the vandalism "unacceptable violence that is trying to push women in Israel back to the dark ages." He vowed to take action to prevent it from happening again in the future.

Levy-Abecassis warned that removing women's faces from buses could lead to them being banned from holding top economic and political offices in the name of Jewish law.

"We will not surrender to bullying and we will not accept removing women from the public sphere in Israel in 2019," Levy-Abecassis said. 

The faces of women on buses have been vandalized in haredim communities and neighborhoods in the past, including then-Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg and then-Jerusalem mayoral candidate Rachel Azaria.

Azaria sued the Canaan Media company that refused to restore her advertisements to buses after they were vandalized. As part of the settlement reached, Azaria received a "compensation campaign" of bus ads that included feminist messages next to pictures of prominent women on 50 buses throughout Jerusalem for two weeks that reached its peak on March 8, which was International Women's Day.


