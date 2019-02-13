Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israeli site helps inform voters about parties and election information

By TZVI JOFFRE
February 13, 2019 04:34
Elections 2019

Elections 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The Israel Democracy Institute has launched a site for the 2019 elections full of party information and election news. Curious or confused voters can browse the site to learn more about the plethora of parties, new and old, and read up on a wide variety of political information, covering everything from how primaries work to opinion pieces on the state of the government.

The site has dedicated pages for each party, giving a quick summary of each party's views and history, a list of past election votes, prominent leaders, and cabinet members.

A countdown to the elections is prominently displayed for those who want to keep track.

Visitors to the site can also find detailed information on the current and past Knessets, including election results and lists of government positions.


The website is available in both Hebrew and English. The English site for the 2019 elections can be found here.

The Israel Democracy Institute is an independent, non-partisan think tank dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Israeli democracy. They were awarded the Israel Prize in 2009.

