Shaked storms Netanya: We must have a large Yamina

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked recruited a French-speaking supporter to urge French speakers on the beach to vote for her on Tuesday.



Joking that "it is actually tempting to stay here" she warned this is "a war for our home" and took pictures with beach-goers who told her that they voted for her.

Shaked went up to the post of the lifeguard to address the public and urged them to vote for the Right, she made a point to repeat the message in French for the benefit of French speakers who may not understand Hebrew."We need every vote," she told the camera, "get out there and vote."

