Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shaked storms Netanya: We must have a large Yamina

Former Justice Minister and Yamina party leader visited the beach of Netanya for the first time to get people to vote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 13:19
Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked at the beach on election day, September 17, 2019

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked at the beach on election day, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked recruited a French-speaking supporter to urge French speakers on the beach to vote for her on Tuesday.

Joking that "it is actually tempting to stay here" she warned this is "a war for our home" and took pictures with beach-goers who told her that they voted for her.

Shaked went up to the post of the lifeguard to address the public and urged them to vote for the Right, she made a point to repeat the message in French for the benefit of French speakers who may not understand Hebrew.

"We need every vote," she told the camera, "get out there and vote." 





 


Related Content

United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman gets a briefing at the UTJ election campaign headquarte
September 17, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox UTJ tracking every last voter from its electorate

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut