Ayelet Shaked .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Why has Ayelet Shaked not announced her next move yet?
Knesset reporter Zeev Kam of KAN said this morning that what is hanging up Shaked stepping up as head of the Union of Right-wing parties is that she wants to have the flexibility to break off later and join the Likud, and the parties will not commit to this.
In mid June, Shaked dispelled rumors that she will sit out the September 17 election and said that if her New Right runs as part of URP she should lead the list.
“If there will be a joint list of right-wing parties, I need to be at the top, because I bring the most mandates,” she was quoted by KAN back then. But last week, it was decided that New Right and Zehut would run together and URP on a different list.
At the Jerusalem Post annual conference in New York told attendees that, "I am not ruling out anything that can help create a big Right bloc" and said she plans to return to her former post of justice minister within the year.
