2019 EMET Prize Winners Introduced at Festive Luncheon

2019 EMET Prize Laureates, back row from left to right: Professor Benjamin Z. Kedar, Professor Avner De Shalit, Dr. David Weinfeld, Professor Mordechai Segev, and Professor Tsvi Piran. Front row, left to right: Professor Michal Schwartz, Professor Azar Gat, and Dr. Hannah Amit-Kochavi. Other winners.
(photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
This past Friday, July 5, the EMET Prize for Science, Art, and Culture held a festive luncheon at the Tel Aviv Hilton introducing the 2019 EMET Prize winners. Present at the event were members of the professional selection committees, EMET award committee members, and some of the top scientific and research minds in Israel today.
The 2019 awardees are Professors Yinon Ben-Neriah, Michal Schwartz, and Yair Reisner in the Life Sciences; Professors Mordechai Segev and Tsvi Piran in the Exact Sciences; Professors Michal Sobel and Benjamin Z. Kedar in the Humanities; Professors Azar Gat and Avner De Shalit in the Social Sciences; and Dr. Hannah Amit-Kochavi and Dr. David Weinfeld in Culture and Art.
This November, the EMET prize ceremony will be held in Jerusalem in the presence of the Prime Minister, heads of science, and university presidents, where awardees will receive their shares of $1 million in prize money.
