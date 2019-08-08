Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

26-year-old man faces charges of sex crimes targeting 105 victims

The man, a resident of Emmanuel, used social media to lure his victims and to obtain lurid images of them.

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 8, 2019 11:22
police cyber

Police cyber crime unit. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 26-year-old Uriah Asis from Emmanuel faces charges of sexual crimes against 105 victims, Maariv reported. Most of the victims are underage girls and several of the crimes were conducted online when he allegedly used a variety of online aliases. 

Charges include alleged rape, sodomy, sexual harassment and holding and manufacturing obscene materials. The investigation is being handled by the Cyber Unit of the Office of the State Attorney.
    
Allegedly, he had been using the web for years in what law authorities claim is a “sophisticated and methodical” course of actions. 
 
“In such an investigation, the hands of the police must not be restrained,” the judge residing over in the case wrote in the decision to prolong the arrest of Asis, “as it is now dealing with but the tip of the iceberg.” 
 
Asis took on the online aliases of a policeman, an owner of a modeling agency, an IDF soldier, a swimming coach and a sex adviser. The names of his aliases included Elinor Cohen, Daniel Asos, Anna Izzak as well as Sivan and Linoi. 


