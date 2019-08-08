26-year-old man faces charges of sex crimes targeting 105 victims

26-year-old Uriah Asis from Emmanuel faces charges of sexual crimes against 105 victims, Maariv reported. Most of the victims are underage girls and several of the crimes were conducted online when he allegedly used a variety of online aliases.







Allegedly, he had been using the web for years in what law authorities claim is a “sophisticated and methodical” course of actions.

“In such an investigation, the hands of the police must not be restrained,” the judge residing over in the case wrote in the decision to prolong the arrest of Asis, “as it is now dealing with but the tip of the iceberg.”



Asis took on the online aliases of a policeman, an owner of a modeling agency, an IDF soldier, a swimming coach and a sex adviser. The names of his aliases included Elinor Cohen, Daniel Asos, Anna Izzak as well as Sivan and Linoi.

