Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A new kind of tourist destination: Wineries, field tours and animal farms

Now there are nearly 3,000 agricultural and rural tourism sites found throughout the country for a new kind of Israel experience.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 20, 2019 12:09
1 minute read.
A new kind of tourist destination: Wineries, field tours and animal farms

THE GOLAN Heights Winery in Katzrin, producer of Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon.. (photo credit: KFIR HARBI)

Over the last six years, 1,000 new agricultural and rural tourism sites have opened across Israel, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

According to the report, more and more people from all over the world are coming to Israel every year and the tourism industry continues to expand.

These people come for a variety of reasons. Some come to experience the religious and holy sites and others want to experience the natural wonders, while others come for the food.

Now there are nearly 3,000 agricultural and rural tourism sites found throughout the country for a new kind of Israel experience.

These new sites allow tourists to go on orchard and winery tours where they can pick fruit and taste local Israeli wine.

The upper Galilee and the Golan have more than 180 sites for people to visit, making it the most agriculture tourism friendly area in the country.

While visiting these sites, 39% of people like to attend workshops and go to local spas, 24% of people like to visit galleries and souvenir shops and 10% enjoy visiting boutique factories like wineries.

This year, the number of tourists at animal farms also increased by about 45%.


Related Content

Prof. Yuliang Zhao (L) and Prof. Dror Fixler (R) sign an agreement to establish a Chinese Academy of
August 20, 2019
Chinese Science Academy opens first foreign center of excellence in Israel

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings