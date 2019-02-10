AG: Developer cannot refuse to sell residence to Arabs

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

A developer who is marketing residential units to the public from land it acquired from the state is prohibited from discriminating against Arabs or other minorities, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit wrote in a legal brief to the High Court of Justice on Sunday.

Mandelblit's brief supports rulings from two levels of lower courts which fined the developer, Meital Engineering and Services, NIS 20,000 for refusing to sell a residential unit to an Arab family due to their ethnicity.

Like the lower courts, the attorney-general said that even though the developer is a private company, that the use of state land and the marketing to the general public, create a prohibition against ethnic discrimination in selling residential units.

Meital has appealed to the High Court to eliminate the fine and overturn the lower courts' rulings and the High Court had sought Mandelblit's view on the issue before ruling.

The Arab couple's roots are in the North, but have been living in the Jerusalem area and sought to buy a residence in a new project in Pisgat Ze'ev which was accessible for their child's special needs.

Until this case, there were prior rulings that the state itself was prohibited from discrimination in marketing and selling housing, but no specific ruling had been issued by the attorney-general before the High Court on the general idea of what obligations are imposed on a private developer who is marketing what had been state land.

In August 2017, the High Court struck down attempts at discriminatory housing decisions against Arabs in Afula, but a statement by the Justice Ministry said that the High Court's decision in the current case would be more widely applicable and have greater long-term consequences.

In fact, the issue arose indirectly in the Kaadan case in 2000, but even as the High Court imposed certain obligations against housing discrimination, it avoided addressing the issue of a private developer selling public land as in this case.

Moreover, in 2014 the High Court did not strike down the Acceptance Committee Law. That law prohibits obvious discrimination in housing in Yishuvim (special communal villages), but was opposed by human rights groups as allowing space for quiet discrimination against Arabs as long as the official given reasons an Arab couple were rejected did not mention discrimination.

