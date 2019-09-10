Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Abba Eban Institute introduces diplomacy innovation award

Three winners will be selected based on the venture’s innovation, its overall impact, and the ability to measure its success and meet its defined goals.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
September 10, 2019 01:24
1 minute read.
PARTICIPANTS IN THE Innovative Diplomacy Conference, produced by the Abba Eban Institute.. (photo credit: ADI COHEN ZEDEK)

The Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya is introducing the “Innodip Award,” honoring innovation in diplomacy. The award will be presented as part of a special session at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 13, 2019.

Three winners will be selected by a committee led by the institute’s head, former ambassador to the UK Ron Prosor, based on the venture’s innovation, its overall impact, and the ability to measure its success and meet its defined goals.

Prosor said that: “The world of diplomacy has changed immeasurably. If diplomacy wants to survive as a profession, it must innovate – and now. Today, international relations are conducted not only by governments but by businesspeople, nonprofits and social enterprises, and innovation is a fundamental element of these interactions. The prize that we are launching today will shift the spotlight to these groundbreaking initiatives that are changing the diplomatic world of today and tomorrow.”

Yaniv Cohen, CEO of the institute, remarked: “We at the Abba Eban Institute are determined to lead the field of innovative diplomacy in Israel and around the world, and this is reflected in all of our activities. We want to introduce the world to the amazing initiatives that exist in this field.”

Individuals and ventures from the public and private sectors, civil society, media and academia may apply for the award until October 1 at https://www.innodip.org/.

This article was written in cooperation with the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.


