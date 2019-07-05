Adelsons receive Friends of Zion Award

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Friends of Zion Museum bestowed the FOZ Award upon philanthropists Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson in recognition of their dedication to strengthening the State of Israel and the Jewish people.



“In the past, when we used to think about the people who really created the foundations for the State of Israel, two names always stood out: Moses Montefiore and Baron Rothschild,” US Ambassador David Friedman said at the award ceremony. “These are the two names that really provided those resources… But a third name has been a greater resource to the State of Israel and those are the Adelsons.”

Over the years, the Adelsons have funded a plethora of international nonprofit foundations to assist Israel, including advocacy movements, foundations that promote Holocaust and antisemitism awareness, along with many other causes and campaigns.The award ceremony was held at the Friends of Zion Museum, with a delegation of United States ambassadors and many other influential guests in attendance, including US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Ambassador to Portugal George E. Glass, US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt, Chairman Paul Packer of the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, and Fox News contributor and radio personality Mark Levin.Prior to the ceremony, the Adelsons participated in an exclusive tour of the Friends of Zion Museum. The state-of-the-art museum features seven hi-tech exhibitions, including interactive characters, 3D technology, touch-screens, surround sound and more. The exhibits reveal the heroic stories of non-Jewish heroes, from past generations up until our own, who have shown their ceaseless support for the Zionist dream as well as risked their lives to save Jews in critical times.FOZ has been honoring heads of state for their pro-Israel accomplishments and has encouraged them to further their relations with the State of Israel, with huge success. In December 2017, US President Trump received the FOZ Award from Dr. Mike Evans in a special ceremony at the Oval Office, which was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.The Friends of Zion Museum is a $100 million project and is building an educational center, a think tank, a communications center and an online university. This think tank, in cooperation with other Christian think tanks from around the world, will in joint effort build a road map for decision makers and enlighten the epicenters of politics, economy and the media for hundreds of millions. The online university partnered with “Blackboard” – the world’s largest educational platform that is worth $2.3 billion – will prepare millions to fight antisemitism and inspire them to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

