Aiming to reduce crowding, Israel Railways launches standing carriages

A converted Israel Railways carriage enabling standing-only travel at rush hour .
(photo credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)
Seeking to reduce overcrowding on the rail network, Israel Railways has the start of a "suburban travel" pilot program on Sunday, introducing train carriages enabling standing-only travel during rush hour.
Chairs and tables have been dismantled from the lower floor of three double-decker train carriages and replaced by folding seats and ceiling handles for safe standing. The adaptation will provide room for 20% more passengers per carriage, as well as quick entry and exit from the carriages to the platform.
The carriages will operate on the Binyamina-Rehovot suburban line, where average passenger travel time stands at approximately 30 minutes. Passengers will be able to provide immediate feedback on the pilot via an online form, accessible via a QR code on display in the carriages and at platforms.
Should the pilot prove successful, Israel Railways said, additional carriages will be converted to enable standing-only room.
"Alongside our primary task of mass transportation between major metropolitan areas in Israel, the train carries out a mass transportation mission from suburbs to city centers - a function usually carried out by a metro or light rail," Israel Railways said in a statement.
"We hope that this move - along with other steps currently being taken, such as reinforcing northern line frequency and providing information concerning crowding on trains on our website and application - will help reduce crowding on these lines."
