All thirteen Tel Aviv beaches awarded the Blue Flag

In summer 2019, for the first time, all 13 beaches in Tel Aviv have been awarded a Blue Flag, i24news reported on July 1.
The world-renowned eco-label is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, the beaches must meet a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria, Michal Wimmer Luria, Shore Operations manager at the Israeli non-profit Eco Ocean, explained in the report.
The beaches in Tel Aviv also guarantee access to the sea through paths and vehicles, allowing people with disabilities to reach the water.
“If a tourist looks for a beach vacation, of course, they are going to look for the beaches that have a blue flag,” Anat Ehud, from the Environmental and Sustainability Authority of Tel Aviv – Yaffo told i24news.
She further highlighted how this result could lead to a boost in tourism in the city.
