Amir Peretz meets with Livni

Tzipi Livni.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Labor leader Amir Peretz held a meeting with Hatnua Party head Tzipi Livni on Thursday morning.
Peretz's spokesman said that the atmosphere of the meeting was friendly and warm.
"They discussed recent political developments ahead of the election and challenges Israel is facing," Peretz's spokesman said.
Livni ran with Labor as part of the National Union ahead of the 2015 election, but former Labor chairman Avi Gabbay broke up the partnership before the first 2019 election was initiated. Peretz wants to restore the bond for the September 17 election.
