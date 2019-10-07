Bank of Israel keeps interest rate unchanged, hints at future cut

The Bank of Israel’s monetary committee opted to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% on Monday, but hinted that it could be reduced in future to stabilize inflation.



"It will be necessary to leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period," the committee said in a statement, "or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize around the midpoint of the target range, and so that the economy will continue to grow strongly."

Although the interest rate has remained at 0.25% since November 2018, Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron stated that the decision to keep the interest rate unchanged "was not easy, and was not unanimous."The monetary committee cited low inflation, the monetary policies of major central banks, the slowing global economy and the continued appreciation of the shekel as key factors behind its decision. The committee will publish its next interest rate decision on November 25.Inflation during the past 12 months has stood at just 0.6 percent, with the bank's research department currently forecasting inflation in 2020 to be 1.2 percent, 0.4 percentage points lower than previously forecast.The appreciation of the shekel, the committee emphasized, is "making it more difficult to return inflation to the target range" of 1 percent to 3 percent inflation. The shekel has strengthened by 1.2 percent since the previous interest rate decision at the end of August, and by 9.1 percent since the beginning of 2019.Responding to pressure from manufacturers and exporters for the central bank to intervene and prevent further appreciation of the shekel, Yaron said the bank was continuously monitoring the needs of the Israeli economy."Until now, as is known, the Bank of Israel has not intervened at a significant level in the foreign exchange market," said Yaron."There is a window of exchange rates that we view as being consistent with price stability and economic activity, when taking into account all the factors and variables in the economy. To the extent that the exchange rate deviates markedly from the window we defined, the Bank of Israel will intervene in the market."While the committee stated that economic activity in Israel is not being adversely affected by the negative global sentiment or by the political situation in Israel, Yaron said "this is liable to change relatively rapidly" should the slowdown reach the capital markets and the technology industry.According to the central bank's research department, GDP is expected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2019, and by 3 percent in 2020. Economic growth in 2020 is expected to be 0.5 percentage points lower than previously forecast due to an expected decline in exports in response to the slowing of world trade, and due to the assumption that the government will soon be required to act to lower the deficit.Yaron also cited increased risks to the global economy since the previous interest rate decision, highlighting the trade war between the United States and China, and the continued uncertainty regarding Brexit."I will take this opportunity to reiterate how important it is for the government that is established to deal determinedly with the budget challenge," said Yaron, "and to outline and implement plans that will provide a response to the long-term challenges of the Israeli economy."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });