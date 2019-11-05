Beitar Jerusalem visits the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center

The Beitar Jerualem Football Club made an appearance at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center Tuesday morning in Jerusalem to perform routine, periodic blood tests.





Following the team's procedural checkup, CEO of Shaare Zedek Dr. Ofer Marin welcomed Beitar Jerusalem chairman Eli Ohana, team manager Ronny Levy, professional director and Israeli soccer legend Yossi Benayoun , as well as the current Beitar professional squad, to show and share with the team what the day-to-day activities of the medical center look like."We are delighted and welcome the cooperation with Beitar," Marin said. "We have been neighbors for many years and cooperate over that time throughout many areas, and we would love to expand our cooperation and put all our broad medical and professional knowledge to the benefit of Beitar.""I wish all the players and professional staff great health and success in the league and the Cup, and hope you will always come to us only in health and especially on the 9th floor - our delivery rooms," he added.Ohana commented on the symbolism shared between the medical center and the football club. As a tribute to that testament, the team players gave Marin his own team shirt, a ball and a scarf signed by the entire 2019-2020 squad."Beitar Jerusalem and Shaare Zedek are two strong Jerusalem brands, and for years we have been working closely [together]. We will continue to strengthen the relationship between Beitar and Shaare Zedek and expand our joint activities in other areas," Ohana said.

