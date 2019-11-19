By George… it must be George Michael Relived

Famed British singer George Michael may have died in 2016, but you wouldn’t know it when Rob Lamberti takes the stage.The former construction worker from the UK perfectly captures Michael’s latter day look, and his voice is an uncanny double.“When I was 14 or 15, I was never really into Wham!,” Lamberti told the Essex Live website recently. “I was a working class lad, always outside playing football in the street. My sisters liked Motown and my brother was into punk – I was into Madness and ska.“But when ‘Faith’ came out I thought George’s image in the video was so cool.”Spurred on by his workmates, Lamberti began his musical career at a local pub karaoke contest, where he performed a cover version of Michael’s version of Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and Michael’s own “Faith.”Soon, he put his hammer down for good. Someone sent a tape of Lamberti to the British music competition show Stars In Their Eyes, where he eventually appeared and finished as runner up.Since then, he’s been spreading Michael’s legacy around the world as ‘George Michael Relived.’ Backed by a 10-piece band – including saxophone player David Baptiste from the days of Michael’s pop breakout Wham!, and Carlos Hercules, Michael’s original drummer for several years – Lamberti is currently marking three years since Michael’s death by celebrating his songs and life with the Freedom tour.The tribute show arrives in Israel for a show on January 18 at Reading 3 in Tel Aviv. Joining Lamberti for two song will be veteran Israeli singer Adam.According to Lamberti, Michael used to occasionally check out his shows. He told Essex Live, “One thing I’m very proud of is that when George was interviewed by Q magazine in 2014, he was asked if he was ever mistaken for anyone else – and he said ‘yes, Rob Lamberti.’”Ticket information at: https://progstage-productions.com/georgemichaelrelived