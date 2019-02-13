Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Celebrating Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month with ALEH

ALEH volunteers come from all walks of life. Dr. Violet Esser, a retired dentist from Toronto, Canada, spends much of her year knitting blankets for babies and toddlers at ALEH.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 13, 2019 06:17
Gap year student volunteering at ALEH

Gap year student volunteering at ALEH.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Thousands of Jews from across the world have volunteered with ALEH, an Israeli network that cares for children with severe disabilities.

The organization is highlighted because of the Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month, an over a decade long tradition, which started out as a grassroots movement.

“I was incredibly nervous because I had never worked with children with disabilities before, but everything changed for me the moment I walked through the door,” says Jordan Margolis, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is spending his gap year at Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh and volunteers weekly at ALEH.   “There’s an energy that I had never felt before, and it drew me in.  I know now that it’s a special blend of unconditional love and true acceptance.”

ALEH volunteers come from all walks of life. Dr. Violet Esser, a retired dentist from Toronto, Canada, spends much of her year knitting blankets for babies and toddlers at ALEH. She then hand delivers them to a center in Jerusalem when she visits Israel during Hanukkah.

“As human beings, we can never be done learning and growing, and I always look forward to returning to my family after gaining such deep insights into the human condition," Esser said after a visit. "“It just feels right to spend my time in an environment where human dignity and the respect for each individual is of the essence, where they regularly accomplish the feat of converting disability into ability."

ALEH is the largest organization in Israel that cares for children with multiple severe disabilities, who require support for basic functions. The network services over 750 children.

ALEH operates in Israel, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, Spain, Holland, Canada and Switzerland.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit
February 13, 2019
A-G battles his own prosecution over aspects of indictment

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut