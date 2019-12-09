The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Critically injured IDF soldier makes electrifying marriage proposal

Ron Abbuttbul proposed to his girlfriend Lee 250 meters (820.2 feet) above sea level at the Orot Rabin power plant of the Israel Electric Corporation where he works.

By BENJY SINGER  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 10:08
Critically injured IDF soldier makes electrifying marriage proposal (photo credit: YOSSI WEISS/ISRAEL ELECTRIC COMPANY)
Critically injured IDF soldier makes electrifying marriage proposal
(photo credit: YOSSI WEISS/ISRAEL ELECTRIC COMPANY)
Ron Abbuttbul, an IDF soldier, who was seriously injured in Operation Protective Edge, proposed to his girlfriend, Lee, by the side of the chimney - 250 meters (820.2 feet) above sea level- of the Orot Rabin power plant of the Israel Electric Corporation, on Sunday, Arutz Sheva reported.
Abbuttbul, underwent four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation following his injury, after which he began to work with the electricity company.
"Will you marry me?" was written on a sign especially designed by the electric company for the young couple in the presence of immediate family members who were invited to witness the moving event.
The idea for this special proposal was conceived at a company conference on diversity and inclusion, when Abbuttbul told the company's management about the way the electricity company had integrated him despite his disabilities. Then the idea for a particularly "electrifying proposal" came up celebrating both his success in the company and his relationship with Lee, and the company's employees made sure the idea come to fruition. 
"This is a huge project," said Abbuttbul, "the program gave me the framework through which I could re-ingrate myself back into routine life and have a stable job and income. The feeling I had someone who supported me and had my back - and believed in me and my strengths - was invaluable in my returning to regular life and finding Lee of course. The feeling is that there are always backs, who believe in us and allow us to prove ourselves and strive and advance to new heights.
Ron served as a liaison in the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, and participated in combat in Operation Protective Edge. One day the entire brigade was barricaded in one of the houses, and Abbuttbul was sent by the company commander to a mission outside the home.
As soon as he left, heavy fire started, and he was hit by a shrapnel in the neck. As he lay seriously wounded, a sniper standing a few dozen meters away shot him in the head, and he was critically wounded.
Abbott met Ofer Keren, who manages the division for employing people with disabilities in the electricity company, and in fact got him the job in the company's technical department. The IEC .3employs over 400 people with disabilities by the end of 2019 - 200 of whom were recruited under the "Nitzan Or" program.


