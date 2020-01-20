Israeli director to make new Hitler comedy

Variety reports that a new comedy about Hitler, My Neighbor, Adolf, will be going into production later this month. The film will tell the story of what could have happened if Hitler had survived World War II and ended up in Colombia, moving in next door to a grumpy Holocaust survivor. The film follows the success of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, a movie about a German boy in the Nazi era whose imaginary friend is Hitler. The movie received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay for Waititi, who plays Hitler in the movie. Jojo may have paved the way for My Neighbor, Adolf, which will star David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas) as the survivor and Udo Kier, who has appeared in Armageddon and Blade, as well as the recent Holocaust drama, The Painted Bird, as Hitler. Kier played Hitler before in the 2002 short film, Mrs. Meitlemeihr, which tells a similar story but is set in London and shows Hitler disguising himself as a woman. That film has become a cult classic. Leon Prudovsky will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Dmitry Malinsky. Prudovsky directed the hit 2009 Israeli romantic comedy, Five Hours from Paris. Israel’s 2-Team Productions, Poland’s Film Produkcja and Vandalo Colombia will collaborate on My Neighbor, Adolf.Prudovsky told Variety: “My Neighbor, Adolf is a comedy, because a Holocaust survivor, who believes his new neighbor is Hitler, is comic. Because an old man obsessively conducting an absurd investigation is comic. But then again, the story is more of a tragedy. Because loneliness is tragic. Because demonizing your neighbor is tragic. Because not being able to put the traumatic past behind you is tragic.