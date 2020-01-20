The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli director to make new Hitler comedy

The film follows the success of Taika Waititi’s 'Jojo Rabbit,' which received six Oscar nominations.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 16:09
Empty hall of cinema (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Empty hall of cinema (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Variety reports that a new comedy about Hitler, My Neighbor, Adolf, will be going into production later this month. The film will tell the story of what could have happened if Hitler had survived World War II and ended up in Colombia, moving in next door to a grumpy Holocaust survivor.
The film follows the success of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, a movie about a German boy in the Nazi era whose imaginary friend is Hitler. The movie received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay for Waititi, who plays Hitler in the movie.
Jojo may have paved the way for My Neighbor, Adolf, which will star David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas) as the survivor and Udo Kier, who has appeared in Armageddon and Blade, as well as the recent Holocaust drama, The Painted Bird, as Hitler. Kier played Hitler before in the 2002 short film, Mrs. Meitlemeihr, which tells a similar story but is set in London and shows Hitler disguising himself as a woman. That film has become a cult classic.
Leon Prudovsky will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Dmitry Malinsky. Prudovsky directed the hit 2009 Israeli romantic comedy, Five Hours from Paris.
Israel’s 2-Team Productions, Poland’s Film Produkcja and Vandalo Colombia will collaborate on My Neighbor, Adolf.
Prudovsky told Variety: “My Neighbor, Adolf is a comedy, because a Holocaust survivor, who believes his new neighbor is Hitler, is comic. Because an old man obsessively conducting an absurd investigation is comic. But then again, the story is more of a tragedy. Because loneliness is tragic. Because demonizing your neighbor is tragic. Because not being able to put the traumatic past behind you is tragic.


Tags Adolf Hitler cinema film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by