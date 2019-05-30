May 31, 2019 - Jerusalem Post Crossword Puzzle: Strong pull

Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
X
Across
1. Single unit/ entity (anagram for NOMAD)
6. “___-a-Lula, she’s my baby”
11. Widen, expand
12. Was put on a pedestal
14. Royal house in UK since 1917
15. Old Roman coins (var., related to 11 DOWN)
17. Strong allure (2 words)
19. Duv___n: Counterterrorism unit in the IDF
20. Third plague
21. Doctrine, set of tenants/ beliefs
22. Sink or bathtub outlet
24. Term of respect, like “Your Majesty”
26. Stationery store purchase (500 sheets)
27. “Way Over ___” – 1971 Carole King song on Tapestry album
29. American professional boxer Jack
31. Finish first
33. Cubicle random number generator
34. Refuse disposal area
38. Severe emotional or mental distress caused by an experience
43. Domesticated; not wild
44. Phr___ogy: Skull-oriented pseudoscience
46. Piano technician
47. Let off the hook?
49. Times past
51. ___-sex marriage
52. 1987 film with Michael Douglas (2 words)
55. Chicago newspaper with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman”
56. ___ the Wind: 1960 film with Spencer Tracy
57. X out
58. Worshiper, fan, lover
59. Varnish ingredient
60. Wrote on a keyboard Down
1. Chrysler Voyager or Toyota Sienna, e.g.
2. Spinster (2 words)
3. Org. with a mission
4. What you pay to use a turnpike (2 words)
5. Skin
6. Bugged, nudged
7. The first garden
8. ___ up: crammed for an exam
9. Talented speakers
10. Space flight term
11. "Money," in Mexico (related to 15 ACROSS)
13. What a job applicant might feel after many rejections
14. Australian war club (sounds like the word for dry riverbed in Israel)
16. Muslim prayer leader
18. Slang for LSD
23. What you read in publications like 55 ACROSS
25. Issue, give off
28. Ready to pluck
30. Sassy, vivacious
32. XIX
34. Don’t believe it
35. What your gas tank is after you’ve driven for a while
36. In view
37. Wrongful act (law school subject)
39. Spartan, not at all luxurious
40. Not broadcast
41. Written recollection
42. “Ain’t” in proper English
43. Unruly bit of hair
45. Rodeo ring?
48. Forms lasting attachments?
50. ___ Hook, N.J. – or Israeli folk singer and actress Cash
53. Against
54. Word with lamb, karate or logic
