Toddler goes viral for instructing people to stay home due to coronavirus

An Israel toddler went viral online due to a video of her telling her parents not to go outside amid the coronavirus pandemic."You're not allowed to go!" the little girl announced. "Because there is carona," she added, sweetly mispronouncing the illness name. "Do you understand me?"The child further explained that there are many places that people cannot go. A woman, who is assumedly her mother, asked if she is allowed to go to the mall.
"It is forbidden! It is forbidden to go to the mall, it is forbidden to go to the supermarket, it is even forbidden to go to the gymboree!" she announced. "Did you understand me?" she asked her mother, who responded positively and thanked her daughter, laughing throughout."So don't go outside because there is carona," she repeated.The audio from the video later went viral even further on the social media app TikTok as people created videos throughout the country with the little girl voicing them over.
