The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defying predictions, Bank of Israel leaves interest rate unchanged

The interest rate has remained at 0.25% since November 2018 when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% .

By EYTAN HALON  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 17:41
Stacks of Israeli shekel notes [Illustrative] (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Stacks of Israeli shekel notes [Illustrative]
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The Bank of Israel announced that its benchmark interest rate would remain unchanged at 0.25% on Monday, despite analyst predictions that the bank would follow the trend of recent cuts made by the Federal Reserve.
Citing low inflation, the monetary policies of major central banks, the slowing in the global economy and continued appreciation of the shekel, the central bank’s Monetary Committee said “it will be necessary to leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period or to reduce it” to stabilize inflation and to ensure strong continued economic growth.
The interest rate has remained at 0.25% since November 2018 when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% after more than three-and-a-half years without change.
“Economic activity continues to grow near its potential rate, despite the negative global sentiment,” said the committee, but emphasized that “continuing uncertainty” regarding the domestic political situation could have a negative impact on the economy.
Highlighting the lack of a budget for 2020 due to the ongoing political impasse, the bank warned that “if the government is forced to operate on a continuance budget for a prolonged period” then it may have a contractionary effect on the market.
In the past 12 months, inflation stood at 0.4%, significantly below the central bank’s target range of 1% to 3%. Despite the decline, the bank’s one-year expectations remain stable around the lower bound of the target range.
While the value of the shekel remained stable overall since the previous interest rate decision on October 7, the bank said that the appreciation of the currency by 8.9% since the beginning of the year “continues to make it difficult to return inflation to the target range.” Home prices continued to climb moderately during the past two months, the bank said, increasing by 1.9% in the past year.
Addressing the global economic slowdown, the bank said the deterioration in world trade is continuing but that the “risk of significant worsening” in view of the US-China trade war and Brexit has declined. Despite the Fed’s decision to cut its rate by a quarter-point on October 30, the bank highlighted the Fed’s intention to leave the rate at its current level “unless there is a significant change in the state of the economy.”
Ofer Klein, the head of economics and research at Harel Insurance, said there still remains a strong chance that interest rates will be cut in the coming months.
“As we expected, and contrary to most market estimates, the Bank of Israel left interest rates unchanged at 0.25%,” said Klein. “The tight labor market, the stability of economic activity and the respite that central banks around the world took by reducing interest rates were key contributors to the decision.
“However, based on our estimation, the likelihood of interest rate cuts in the coming months – as well as foreign exchange purchases – remains significant, especially if we witness a rapid appreciation of the shekel.”
The next decision regarding the bank’s interest rate will be published on January 9, 2020.


Tags Bank of Israel shekel Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by