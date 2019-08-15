‘Don’t expel the children!’







The cruel policy of the Israeli government regarding the children of foreign workers, even though it’s legal, doesn’t seem bother the Israeli public, which is preoccupied with the upcoming election, worried about security threats and more interested in its summer vacation and well-being.

Only 1,500 adults and children gathered recently in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to protest against the decision, initiated by Interior Minister Arye Deri, to deport all those who are in Israel illegally.Yet it touches the hearts of at least one Frenchman in faraway Paris.“Leave the children and don’t expel them” is the essential message that Arno Klarsfeld asks me to convey to the Israeli cabinet, and especially to Deri and the Israeli public in general.Some 100 children from the age of one to 12, all of them born in Israel, have been instructed to leave the country with their mothers before the opening of Israel’s schools next month.A larger wave of expulsion – nearly 1,000 – is expected to follow in the coming years. Most of them are children of Filipino mothers, but also of other nationalities including Sri Lanka, India and countries in Central and South America.The candidates for expulsion are women who came to Israel with legal visas to work here as nurses in hospitals and in homes as caregivers, mostly for the elderly, and with children with disabilities and the sick. They extended their stay illegally because the people they cared for needed them. So even if their mothers violated their visas, the children are innocent and should not be punished for their parent’s “sins.”The government’s attitude is part of a larger obsessive, yet manipulative, policy of concern for the “Jewish character” of the state. But are 1,000 children and their mothers really a threat to the cohesiveness of a society of more than 8.5 million people, 75 percent of them Jews and the rest Muslims, Christians, and Druze? Of course not.Not to mention that Israel has already 200,000 foreign legal and illegal workers, who are in strong demand for services, agriculture and construction. The authorities play games with them of musical chairs and revolving doors. They don’t renew expired visas but send them home and bring new workers to replace them, thus helping the middlemen close to politicians, and even criminals trafficking in human trade, to make a fortune.I met with Arno Klarsfeld in early August in his office, which he shares with his parents in the 8th Arrondissement (district) of Paris, not far from the Elysee Palace, which he and his parents are well acquainted with – Arno had worked as a special adviser under president Nicolas Sarkozy on immigration matters.“I am very proud to help draft and pass legislation that took into consideration the welfare and well-being of children who were born or arrived at an early age in France,” he says in the interview.Klarsfeld is a human rights activist and a famous lawyer, who currently is among the 80 members of “Conseil d’Etat” – the State Council. It is a body of the French national government, which acts both as legal advisor of the executive branch and as the Supreme Court for administrative justice.Established in 1799 by Napoleon as a successor to the King’s Council (Conseil du Roi), it is located in the Palais-Royal in Paris and is primarily made up of top-level legal officers – the vice president of the Council ranks 9th as the most important civil servant in France. The Conseil D’État mainly recruits among the top-ranking students graduating from the “École nationale d’administration.”Klarsfeld is still a celebrated persona in his country. When we walked the streets, people recognized him from his television appearances on talk shows and panels and from the covers of prestigious magazines, and shook his hand.His life story is colorful and diverse. He went to prestigious schools, studied law at the Sorbonne, and international law at New York University. He was a model, and dated singer, actress and supermodel Carla Bruni, who is now married to Sarkozy.At the age of 54, Klarsfeld is still an active athlete, focusing on marathon running, swimming, biking and long-distance races, including the Ironman Triathlon.After his return to Paris from New York, he says, “I wasn’t interested in making money.”He immersed himself in the work of his parents, Serge and Beate Klarsfeld, now in their early 80s, who are known worldwide as “Nazi hunters.” But it is a narrow definition that dwarfs the impressive scope of their lifetime work and achievements in 60 years.Serge, of Romanian descent, lost his father, Arno, in the Holocaust. While the family was in hiding, Arno was rounded up by the Gestapo in the Riviera city of Nice and sent to Auschwitz. Serge and his mother survived.Beate is the daughter of a Christian Protestant who served in the Nazi army, the Wehrmacht. In 1960 she moved to Paris to be an au pair, and met Serge on a Metro train. They soon got married and devoted their life to hunting down and exposing Nazi criminals and their crimes, especially in deporting children and parents from occupied France and the collaborative regime of Vichy to the death camps in Poland.Their most famous find was in Bolivia, where they tracked down Klaus Barbie, “the Butcher of Lyon,” and brought him to face trial in the French city where he personally tortured French Resistance members with their leader, Jean Moulin, and deported Jewish children to Auschwitz. But their magnum opus was the laborious work of 30 years to catalogue and record all the 80,000 French Jews deported.“A child who was born in Israel,” Arno Klarsfeld says, “or arrived in Israel at an early age and who has known only Israel, who went to school in Israel, should never be sent to a country he or she has never been. Parents should therefore receive papers allowing them to stay with their child in Israel. Jews have suffered enough from inhumane administrations not to have a Jewish state become inhumane itself.”Arno Klarsfeld is not just another sanctimonious foreigner who preaches to Israel how to behave. He is an Israeli.He had his bar mitzvah on a kibbutz on the Golan Heights, and at the relatively advanced age of 36 he volunteered to serve in a combat unit, and became a sniper in the rough and tough Border Police. His tours of duty took him to Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Gaza.His appeal to Interior Minister Deri is not a coincidence: it was Deri who, in a noble and gracious decision, awarded Beate Klarsfeld Israeli citizenship, despite her refusing to convert to Judaism as a matter of principle.Now Arno Klarsfeld hopes that Deri will show the same high morality and save the foreign children from expulsion to countries that they don’t know, and allow them to stay with their families and Israeli friends at school.“My call to keep the children in Israel is expressed from my belief that it is essential that Israel will remain to be a Jewish state with a Jewish majority,” he says. ■Yossi Melman is co-author of Spies Against Armageddon: Inside Israel’s Secret Wars. He tweets at @yossi_melman

