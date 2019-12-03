The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Duty Free’s Touch It opens kosher line of electronics

The decision to open the department is due to consumer demand from the observant community that lives abroad.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 22:23
A TOUCH IT display at Ben-Gurion Airport.
A TOUCH IT display at Ben-Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Ben-Gurion Airport Duty Free Touch It store from the Office Depot Group recently opened a department for electronics that conform to Halacha and can be used on Shabbat, with the approval of the Zomet Institute.
Carmit Cohen, marketing manager at Touch It, noted in the first phase the department is marketing products such as: the Kennedy health kettle– 2 liters with a unique heat retention mechanism for the entire Shabbat, ($35), a foldable Shabbat warming plate ($75) and a baby kettle– ($90) that shows the temperature and maintains the heat.  Shabbat lamps and other kettles and warming plates are expected to be introduced in a second phase.
Touch It stores from the Office Depot Group, owned by businessman Rani Zim, opened about a year ago in Terminal 1 with a 290 sq.m store and in Terminal 3 with a 670 sq.m. store, with an investment of about NIS 8 million.


