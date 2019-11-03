Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

FOZ to host opening of Christian Media Summit

“In the wake and rise of fake news and slander, such a conference is imperative for building the foundation of honest reporting,” Friends of Zion said in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 3, 2019 00:12
1 minute read.
The new Friends of Zion campus

The Israeli government’s Christian Media Summit will open on Sunday featuring high-ranking government officials – including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin – with the goal of achieving greater accuracy in reporting on Israel.

The opening event will take place at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and will coincide with the grand opening of the FOZ Media Center.

From all over the world, 170 media outlets, world leaders, ambassadors, politicians from both sides of the aisle, military personnel and other esteemed guests are gathering and uniting to celebrate the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, with its 67 million global supporters. Netanyahu will send the first broadcast from the FOZ Media Center.

Last year, at the previous Christian Media Summit, Netanyahu said: “Israel has no better friends – I mean that – no better friends in the world than the Christian communities around the world.”

The Friends of Zion Museum is located in downtown Jerusalem. There, guests participate on a tour through time, and experience a unique storytelling approach that illuminates the history of how much Christian Zionists have contributed to the Zionist dream.

Friends of Zion has also made a point to honor statesmen who have stood up for justice in defending Israel and the Jewish people.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump received the “Friends of Zion Award” in the Oval Office. Other recipients include former President George W. Bush, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, and Rosen Plevneliev, the former Bulgarian president.


