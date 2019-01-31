Family feud ignites violence in Kfar Manda

The coffin of Arab-Israeli Ahmad Al Khatib is carried by friends is carried by friends and relatives..
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A family feud erupted into a display of violence earlier this week.
Family members shot fireworks, threw stones and attempted to ignite a house on fire in the village of Kfar Manda, according to reports.
The cause of the fight is still unknown.
Police arrived on the scene of the Arab town in the lower Galilee. There were no reports of wounded.
This is not the first time that family violence in the village has sparked a call to police. In November 2018, hundreds of residents rioted amid a family feud. It became so heated that when police arrived on the scene, protesters started throwing stones and firing firecrackers at the officers.
Several police cars were damaged, and more than a dozen villagers arrested.
