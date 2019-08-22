Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Finnish SDP party lets antisemitic, Israel-hating MK off – on a promise

SDP newly elected MP Hussein al-Taee apologized to his party which decided not to suspend him after giving him instructions for his future conduct.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 14:05
1 minute read.
Hussein al-Taee at SuomiAreena in Pori, 2016

Hussein al-Taee at SuomiAreena in Pori, 2016. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Finnish MK from the Social Democratic Party [SDP] Hussein al-Taee was admonished by his party but will continue to serve after slamming Israel, comparing it to ISIS, saying that a Jews “F***s up everybody,” and backing the Islamic Republic of Iran – Finnish media reported on August 16. 

Following the Jerusalem Post report on al-Taee's comparing Israel to ISIS, Finnish parliament said it would sanction him. Yet this decision was halted when the party accepted his apology.     
 
The news about al-Taee, who arrived to Finland as a 10-year-old child from Iraq, led to him apologizing in an interview to Finnish New Agency STT, calling what he said “stupid.” 
 
Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the head of the Jerusalem office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said that, apology or not, "this guy is obviously an antisemite."  
 
Zuroff added it is hard to understand how al-Taee “can be a member in good standing of the Finnish social democrats or any member in good standing” of any social democratic party.
 
The party stated al-Taee distanced himself from his social media posts and said he was sorry, it further provided him with instructions on how to conduct himself in the future. 
    



