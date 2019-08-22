Finnish SDP party lets antisemitic, Israel-hating MK off – on a promise





Following the Jerusalem Post report on al-Taee's comparing Israel to ISIS, Finnish parliament said it would sanction him. Yet this decision was halted when the party accepted his apology.

The news about al-Taee, who arrived to Finland as a 10-year-old child from Iraq, led to him apologizing in an interview to Finnish New Agency STT, calling what he said “stupid.”

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the head of the Jerusalem office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said that, apology or not, "this guy is obviously an antisemite."



Zuroff added it is hard to understand how al-Taee “can be a member in good standing of the Finnish social democrats or any member in good standing” of any social democratic party.



The party stated al-Taee distanced himself from his social media posts and said he was sorry, it further provided him with instructions on how to conduct himself in the future.

