Gantz searching for strategist in DC

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (R) and Yair Lapid share words behind a party poster.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz arrived on Monday in Washington, where he is looking to hire a veteran American political consultant to work alongside campaign strategist Israel Bachar.
In a workshop of the Blue and White faction with Bachar on Sunday before he left for Washington, he said that unlike in the April election, the campaign would focus on Gantz and not all four leaders of the party. Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, who helped run the campaign last time, will take a backseat role and did not attend the meeting because he was abroad.
Blue and White will try to woo Likud voters who are disappointed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The party will also warn voters not to cast ballots for Labor, because it may not cross the electoral threshold.
Labor decided on Monday to cancel an internal vote on whether to hold a primary for the Labor leadership and its list for the Knesset in the September 17 election.
According to the compromise, the leadership primary will be held on July 2 among the party’s 60,000 members. Labor will hold a convention next week to decide whether to freeze its current Knesset list or elect a new list in a primary.
Leadership candidates Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli welcomed the move.