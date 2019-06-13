Genesis hosts antisemitism film series in Jerusalem

ON THE MAP’ is one of the films being screened. .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Genesis Prize Foundation, together with the Jerusalem Cinematheque, will present a special film series next week examining the global resurgence of antisemitism. The films will be preceded by on-stage discussions regarding antisemitism today and other forms of ethnically and racially-motivated hate crimes.
The events will be held ahead of next week’s ceremony honoring New England Patriots owner and philanthropist Robert Kraft as the 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate. Kraft will be awarded the prize in Jerusalem on Thursday, June 20. In keeping with Genesis Prize tradition, the honoree has chosen to direct the $1 million Genesis Prize Award to initiatives combating antisemitism and other forms of prejudice, which is the foundation’s 2019 philanthropic theme, along with combating efforts to delegitimize Israel.
“We seek to engage the Jewish world on relevant social issues,” said Sana Britavsky, deputy CEO of the Genesis Prize Foundation.
“This year, our philanthropic efforts focus on the scourge of antisemitism – a matter of great importance not just for Jewish communities, but for everyone. The films and discussions will shine a spotlight on the dark reality of the rise of global antisemitism, bringing this problem to the forefront of public discourse.”
Following is a listing of screenings:
Monday, June 17, 18:30. Denial
, (2016), highlighting the issue of Holocaust denial and antisemitism in the UK. Prior to screening, on-stage discussion with keynote speaker Senior Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, broadcaster and writer, high-profile Jewish leader in the UK.
Tuesday, June 18, 18:00. Mr. Klein
, (1976) on being a Jew in France. Prior to screening, on-stage discussion with writer, journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Posner (Russia/USA/France) and writer and journalist Avner Shavit.
Wednesday, June 19, 18:30. On the Map
, (2015) highlighting politics in sports. Prior to screening, on-stage discussion with Tal Brody, legendary basketball player and goodwill ambassador of Israel, and Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel and former Israeli Knesset opposition leader. The discussion will be moderated by journalist Oshrat Kotler.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>