The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court vetoes government-Ohana commission to probe police

The cabinet had supported Ohana on the issue, ignoring Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s objections.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 21:32
Justice Minister Amir Ohana (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The High Court of Justice on Monday night vetoed Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s proposal to establish a state commission to probe and potentially take away the prosecution’s handling of complaints against the police.
The cabinet had supported Ohana on the issue, ignoring Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s objections.
While Ohana had said his idea was related to the prosecution’s unduly lenient treatment of a policeman (he was indicted for mere negligent homicide) who fatally shot Ethiopian Solomon Tekah in June 2019, Mandelblit had rejected the idea as illegal saying that pursuing it now would politicize the issue as an electoral one.
Mandelblit did not reject the idea from being raised by the new government following the March 2 election.
However, the attorney-general did say that since the current government is merely transitional and operating during an election season, it lacks the authority to carry out such a complex and impactful change.
Besides saying that the change would be clouded by electoral considerations, Mandelblit said that it was inappropriate for the current transitional government to hamstring the government which will be formed after March 2.
In addition, Mandelblit said that Ohana’s proposed commission chairman, former judge Haran Feinstein, had issued multiple public posts where he had said he had no confidence in the neutrality of the prosecution.
According to Mandelblit, this blatant anti-prosecution attitude disqualifies Feinstein from eligibility to run the commission, and Ohana’s desire to appoint someone with such an obvious public bias, exposes the political considerations underlying Ohana’s proposal.
Finally, Mandelblit said that in the coming month, a commission that he appointed to address the issue of potential bias by the police against Ethiopians would release its recommendations for reforms. In light of this, he said, the issue can wait until a new government is formed.
The High Court fully endorsed Mandelblit’s position and criticized the cabinet for ignoring the attorney-general.
Ohana slammed the High Court, saying that if the public wants a country run by its representatives it should vote for Likud, but if it is satisfied with a country run by lawyers, it should vote for other parties.


Tags Israel government Avichai Mandelblit Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
2 Clashes intensify between Gaza and Israel: Live updates
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip
3 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
4 Saudi King Salman hosts rabbi in official residence for first time
Rabbi David Rosen, board member of the KAICIID inter-religious dialogue group, in a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud other KAICIID board members
5 Coronavirus could cause matzah shortage in Israel for Passover
A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by