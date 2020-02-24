High Court vetoes government-Ohana commission to probe police

The High Court of Justice on Monday night vetoed Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s proposal to establish a state commission to probe and potentially take away the prosecution’s handling of complaints against the police.The cabinet had supported Ohana on the issue, ignoring Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s objections. While Ohana had said his idea was related to the prosecution’s unduly lenient treatment of a policeman (he was indicted for mere negligent homicide) who fatally shot Ethiopian Solomon Tekah in June 2019, Mandelblit had rejected the idea as illegal saying that pursuing it now would politicize the issue as an electoral one.Mandelblit did not reject the idea from being raised by the new government following the March 2 election.However, the attorney-general did say that since the current government is merely transitional and operating during an election season, it lacks the authority to carry out such a complex and impactful change.Besides saying that the change would be clouded by electoral considerations, Mandelblit said that it was inappropriate for the current transitional government to hamstring the government which will be formed after March 2.In addition, Mandelblit said that Ohana’s proposed commission chairman, former judge Haran Feinstein, had issued multiple public posts where he had said he had no confidence in the neutrality of the prosecution.According to Mandelblit, this blatant anti-prosecution attitude disqualifies Feinstein from eligibility to run the commission, and Ohana’s desire to appoint someone with such an obvious public bias, exposes the political considerations underlying Ohana’s proposal.Finally, Mandelblit said that in the coming month, a commission that he appointed to address the issue of potential bias by the police against Ethiopians would release its recommendations for reforms. In light of this, he said, the issue can wait until a new government is formed.The High Court fully endorsed Mandelblit’s position and criticized the cabinet for ignoring the attorney-general.Ohana slammed the High Court, saying that if the public wants a country run by its representatives it should vote for Likud, but if it is satisfied with a country run by lawyers, it should vote for other parties.