Home Front Command announces directives amid Gaza tension

The Home Front Command will reassess the situation tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m.

November 12, 2019 23:53
PEOPLE TAKE cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, in Ashkelon on May 5.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Home Front Command sent out guidelines which will be in place until 8:00 p.m. on November 13, advising Israeli citizens how to conduct themselves to ensure their safety and security.

For those in the area between Shfela and the Gaza border communities, the command recommends that gatherings only take place in enclosed areas and include no more than 100 people. Additionally, schools and educational institutions will be closed and only essential workers should go to work, as was recommended on Tuesday.

Civilians in the area between Tel Aviv and Shfela can hold gatherings in open areas, but can only include up to 300 people. Gatherings in closed areas in this region do not have a limit on the number of people in attendance. Schools and other educational institutions will function as usual on Wednesday, except for those that do not have a bomb shelter. Additionally, people in this area are able to go to work as usual.

The Home Front Command will reassess the situation tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m.


