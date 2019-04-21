IDF orphans send letters to their fallen fathers – with balloons

IDF orphans send letters to their fallen fathers .
(photo credit: MORAG BITAN)
Hundreds of balloons soared to the sky on Wednesday, floated by IDF orphans taking part in the Otzma summer camp.
The children wrote letters or requests to their fallen fathers and attached them to the balloons that then drifted heavenward. All the balloons were released at the same moment.
The event was arranged by the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization in the city of Tiberius.
"It is so exciting to see the warm, safe and loving environment that Otzma camps - which take place on Sukkot, Chanukah, Passover and the summer holidays - are for children and teenagers who lost their parents during their military service, said Shlomi Nachumson, director of the Youth and Young Adults Department of the IDFWO.
"Among other things, the team of dedicated and loving counselors is of great significance to them as a positive role model, in the form of a significant adult and support when necessary. "
