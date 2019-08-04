IDF unveils its future armored fighting vehicle: The Carmel - watch

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday unveiled three prototypes for the new Carmel advanced armored fighting vehicle (AFV) currently under development for the Israeli military ground forces.



The Carmel AFV (called Carmel for a Hebrew acronym for Advanced Ground Combat Vehicle), is under development by the Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (MAFAT) and the Defense Ministry’s Merkava Tank Administration and will constitute a quantum leap in the field of armored vehicles.

“We have completed a long process today, in which, together with the Armored Corps and the Ground Forces, we have characterized our operational needs in the future battlefield,” said Brig.-Gen.Guy Hasson, Chief Armored Corps Officer.Launched three years ago as a multi-year plan, the Carmel is expected to be at the forefront of the military’s new combat concept which is based on autonomous and automatic maneuvering capabilities, artificial intelligence, hybrid propulsion and more.Designed to play a lead role on the future battlefield, the platform takes artificial intelligence capabilities that enable full situational awareness and fast responses to enemy threats while drastically reducing the workload of the crew.With numerous sensors and cameras, the Carmel allows the crew to order autonomous actions such as searching for several enemy targets simultaneously and then prioritizing the targets and off-road driving.Drawing lessons from 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, where IDF soldiers fought in narrow streets and alleys in the Gaza Strip, the 35-ton, tracked AVF is designed to be simple to operate, relatively inexpensive, agile and lethal with firepower designed for close and urban combat.Operated by a two man crew, the AFV is almost completely autonomous and is highly invisible to enemy radar. The platform has breakthrough technologies including modular transparent armor, next-generation cooperative active protection, an IED alert and neutralization system, and a hybrid engine.It is also fitted with tactical drones which can help with surveillance and reconnaissance as well as attack capabilities. The Carmel will also include an entirely new generation of active protection and will allow the two-man crew to operate in closed hatches while still seeing the entire battlefield.But the Carmel is not a tank which is not very maneuverable in urban environments, Hasson said.“It’s something totally different than a tank, it’s a platform that is totally new,” he told reporters at a live demonstration of the platform in northern Israel.“Although the nature of war will not change, the soldier on the ground will face a great deal of uncertainty and will have to change,” Hasson said. “For the Armored Corps this a tremendous opportunity to try to imagine how we will see ourselves in the next decade, and maybe in the next two decades.”While MAFAT expects the development and demonstration testing of the Carmel to extend over the coming decade or more,the platform prototypes shown to reporters on Sunday included one from Rafael, one from IAI and one from Elbit-Israel’s three major defense companies.Meir Shabtai, General Manager of Robotics and Autonomous Systems at IAI told The Jerusalem Post that the Carmel is “the next generation of combat vehicles” that can maneuver by itself and can detect and engage targets at long distances.“The amount of information that a human can understand is limited and so the platform provides the operator only what he needs,” he said explaining that the vehicle can take the decision to fire at targets and “allow the operator to deal with what he needs to focus on.”According to the Ministry of Defense, each company was asked to develop their platform from a technology-based concept that would transform existing and future platforms into an advanced cockpit, where most of the activities are carried out autonomously (travel, threat detection, target acquisition, as well as defensive and offensive maneuvers).“We are preparing for a revolutionary perception of land maneuvering,” said Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Head of Research and Development at MAFAT.“We are one of the world leaders in this field and we are heading for a new era,” Rotem said, adding that many armies around the world including the US Army are interested in the platform and will be coming to see demonstrations of it over the course of the coming days.With foreign armies interested in a platform that is still under development, “this vehicle has a lot of potential for the future,” Rotem said.

