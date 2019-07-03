IFCJ head quits unexpectedly as sexual harassment lawsuit to go ahead

Gavel [Illustrative].
(photo credit: INIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In a shock move, the CEO of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews George Mamo has quit.
This comes following accusations that he sexually harassed two of his employees.
According to an article by Haaretz, his decision to resign comes just after a US court decision was made to move ahead with the sexual harrassment lawsuit brought forward by the two former employees.
A decision to proceed was handed down by a district court in Illinois last month after the IFCJ reportedly submitted an appeal to dismiss the case.
The court rejected the appeal.
Sources told Haaretz, that despite the pending lawsuit, it's believed he was set to stay on as CEO for another two years.
The court documents say that the one of the women charged that he had "stared at her breasts... refused to promote her because she would not have sex with him,” while the other woman "reported similar conduct" and that he had fired her because she was a woman.
This comes just several months after Yechiel Eckstein the founder of the philanthropic organisation, which raises millions for Israel, died suddenly.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>