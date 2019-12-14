The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

If it’s Christmas time, it must be Nazareth

Nazareth is city full of contrasts; it is home to both mosques broadcasting prayers five times a day from the muezzin and church bells ringing out the hour every hour.

By OLGA OLGERCHUK  
DECEMBER 14, 2019 20:19
THE NAZARETH GOLDEN Crown Hotel is a great starting off point to enjoy all the Christmas offerings in the city. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE NAZARETH GOLDEN Crown Hotel is a great starting off point to enjoy all the Christmas offerings in the city.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
December has finally arrived and with it come the joyous winter holidays of Hanukkah and Christmas, which bring lots of joy and light. Before my husband and I had kids, we used to take a trip every winter to places with lots of snow where we could gaze up at the tall, sparkly Christmas trees and the store windows with the special holiday designs. We would wander through the outdoor holiday markets, buy fancy chocolates, and then find somewhere to sit and sip some galant wine. Oh, those were the days…
Now that we have kids, we prefer to find holiday destinations closer to home, and preferably within a two-hour drive or less. We were so excited recently when we found the perfect place – a hotel just like the ones we used to stay in during our trips overseas, but right here in Israel in the northern city of Nazareth.
Nazareth is city full of contrasts; it is home to both mosques broadcasting prayers five times a day from the muezzin and church bells ringing out the hour every hour. Every December, Nazareth turns into a mini-Europe Christmas destination with an authentic Middle-Eastern twist. The charming Old City is a wonderful place for tourists to walk around; it’s fun to wander through the narrow streets of the shuk and see how building styles changed over the centuries. One alleyway has shops run only by women, and another stalls run by churches that sell only Christmas items. There are also pubs, shwarma restaurants, old-style taverns and sweets shops where you can purchase local treats such as kanafeh, rahat lokum and halva.
We were guests of the Nazareth Golden Crown Hotel, located on a hill with a gorgeous view overlooking the Jezreel Valley and with plenty of room for the kids to run around. The hotel boasts 269 guest rooms and an event center with 12 halls of varying sizes. It has a health center, a gym, and of course, a spa. The lobby is gigantic, with lots of comfortable seats overlooking the view of the valley. The bar is well-stocked with an assortment of liquor, coffee, tea, soft drinks, and wines. There are a number of shops in the lobby area, including a hairdresser. The hotel’s kosher restaurant serves excellent food and the service is great.
Although it’s not open in the wintertime, the large pool also overlooks the beautiful Jezreel Valley. The management of the hotel is always looking for ways to improve the hotel, and this year, they’ve decided to open a Christmas shuk on the hotel’s premises.
Twenty-six of the hotel rooms have been ungraded recently, as has the modern, trendy-looking lobby. The spa is currently being upgraded and the grand reopening will take place any day now. In addition to the six halls and six smaller rooms in the event complex, the Golden Crown also welcomes guests to make use of their large terrace during events and conferences.
The Golden Crown chain boasts two other hotels, as well: one in Nazareth’s Old City, and another in Haifa. The Nazareth Old City Hotel, which is located next to the Holy Spring (aka Mary’s Well), offers 100 new hotel guest rooms, high-standard cuisine and is close to many attractions in the Old City. The Haifa Golden Crown is located in the city’s German Colony, which is home to many tourist attractions and great restaurants and cafés. It overlooks the Haifa Bay on one side and the Baha’i Gardens on the other.
A tip for anyone coming to Nazareth: When you see an available parking spot, take it and then begin your walking tour from there. Everywhere you go is interesting to see. And don’t miss out on buying some special halva at the Nazareth Factory or baklava at Mamtakei Hayedidut.
Other sites that are worthwhile visiting in Nazareth include Mary’s Well, located next to a 200-year-old fichus tree; an ancient public bathhouse built by the Greeks that was discovered in 1993 by Elias and Martina when they started renovations for a new shop; numerous churches with diverse architectural styles; and courtyards where you’ll find locals relaxing while they drink tea with nuts and play backgammon.
The writer was a guest of the hotel.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.
Nazareth Golden Crown Hotel
2015 St. Nazareth
Tel: 04-650-8000
www.goldencrown.co.il


Tags Nazareth holiday cooking christmas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why is Israel going to the polls again? So Netanyahu can avoid prosecution By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by